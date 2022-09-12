Chilliwack plans to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Chilliwack city council is making plans to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

“Council is committed to truth and reconciliation, and building good relationships with Indigenous neighbours,” according to a press release from city hall on Sept. 12.

As part of a “learning journey” council members and senior city staff underwent “historical impacts” training last year with Stó:lō Nation officials to get a deeper understanding of reconciliation.

“Building relationships of mutual respect and understanding with local First Nations is a strategic goal of council as part of the Truth and Reconciliation process,” said Mayor Ken Popove.

As part of this commitment, and following the federal government’s lead, council has directed its staff to once again observe Sept. 30 statutory holiday by closing city hall for the day, and working on individual education efforts.

The new holiday provides an opportunity for public commemoration of Canada’s history and lasting impact of residential schools and is an important component of the reconciliation process included in the 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

“As a council, we will continue to look for learning opportunities and work on building relationships with local Indigenous leaders.”

Chilliwack residents interested in learning more can visit the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada website, or stop in at a local library to check out books by Indigenous authors, such as “21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act” by Robert P.C. Joseph.

