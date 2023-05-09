Chilliwack Museum saw exhibition admissions more than doubled to 5,086 in 2022

‘Our organization has not only recovered but has surpassed preCOVID accomplishments’

Chilliwack Museum officials were at city hall with a report to council showing they’ve not only recovered since the pandemic but have surpassed previous benchmarks in every conceivable way.

“We are a thriving, blossoming and ambitious organization,” said Pat Clark, chair of the Chilliwack Museum Historical Society board of directors.

Concerted planning in 2022 resulted in a new mandate and refreshed purposes for the society, and they were thrilled to take ‘Best Museum’ and ‘Best Art Gallery’ in the Chilliwack ‘A List’ Awards.

“We were here last in October 2021, reeling from COVID like everyone else,” Clark said at the May 2 meeting. “Happily, we can show you today how our organization has not only recovered but has surpassed preCOVID accomplishments in numbers of exhibits, events, rental bookings, visitors, school-group tours and gift-shop revenue.”

Guests from across B.C., Holland, Philippines, Newfoundland and Ontario have perused the many exhibits and The Archives have fielded inquires for historical information or photos come from England, France and the U.S. in addition to several provinces.

“We are thankful to be primarily funded by the City of Chilliwack. In addition to your generous financial support our Society relies on a variety of small grants from other local, provincial and federal organizations.

“With careful budget planning and oversight by our executive director and input from our board, our financial situation is solid,” Clark stated.

Chilliwack Museum executive director Shawna Dwyer described 2022 as offering an opportunity for rejuvenation, with admissions totalling a whopping 5,086 people.

That’s more than double the admission totals seen in 2018.

The Archives have seen a similar increase recently in visitor numbers and searches.

One of the major accomplishments of last year was the complete revision of the society’s mandate and purposes so those statements could become the basis of their philosophical and operational decisions.

“Concepts of interconnectivity, participation, accessibility, and relevance are important.”

The museum’s rental program has also attracted a great post-pandemic response, booking yoga, market, weddings and receptions.

“It’s more than just a museum setting.”

A priority focus has been reconciliation and redress, and it’s clearly reflected in the land acknowledgement:

“The Chilliwack Museum & Archives is located on the traditional and unceded territory of the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Pelólhxw communities of the Stó:lō. We are thankful for the opportunity to live and learn on this territory.”

Clark noted the statement has great significance.

”We know people’s histories are woven together and we try to always reflect that in what we do.”

Big things are underway already this year.

The Annual Heritage B.C. 2023 Conference is in Chilliwack from May 25-27, with a few events open to the public, including an artist talk by Kayla Isomura, A Heritage Slam, and Digital Sq’éwlets Screening and Discussion.

The annual Hops & Heritage fundraiser is June 24 on the museum grounds from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a beer garden, entertainment, food trucks, and exhibits. The launch of two new exhibits will be held that day, including, Sparked: Moved to Action.

RELATED: Suitcase exhibit unpacks effects of Japanese-Canadian internment

RELATED: QoQo looks at the history of high water in area

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackMuseum