Chilliwack man, diagnosed with leukemia, and family raise more than $10,000 for hospital foundation

Dave Corke and family, friends donated money to VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation through golf tourney

The Corke family (from left) Sam, Vanessa, Dave and Joe at The Corke Classic where they raised $11,337.70 for the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Leukemia/Bone Marrow Transplant Program of BC. (Submitted by Vanessa Corke)

The family of a Chilliwack man who was diagnosed with leukemia raised more than $10,000 during a golf fundraiser to help fellow patients battling the disease.

Dave Corke was diagnosed with leukemia just two days before Christmas 2020.

Earlier this year, the Corke family hosted a fundraiser golf tournament – The Corke Classic – to raise money for a B.C. hospital foundation.

“He is now a year since his stem cell transplant and doing well,” said wife Vanessa Corke. “We wanted to help other families battling this cruel disease by organizing a fundraising golf tournament (with) all proceeds benefiting the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Leukemia/Bone Marrow Transplant Program of BC.”

In April, friends and family came out to the Cheam Mountain Golf Course for the event and raised a total of $11,337.70.

Dave and Vanessa Corke hold a cheque which was presented to Chelsea Wallace, community partnerships officer at VGH Foundation. (Submitted by Vanessa Corke)

Vanessa said the money will “significantly impact patients and their families.”

She added that she felt it was an important time to share the news of the successful fundraiser as September is Leukemia Awareness Month, plus Dave’s birthday is Sept. 24.

They plan to make the golf fundraiser an annual event. Next year’s is set for April 22, 2023.

Back in 2021, the Corke family had financial help while Dave underwent treatment at Vancouver General Hospital.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge woman runs more kms each day to raise funds for Chilliwack friend with leukemia

Friends rallied to raise funds to help pay for hospital appointments, medication and to ease their financial stresses due to Dave being unable to work.

April Migneault was one of those friends who stepped up, doing a month-long fundraiser run. She started out on April 1, 2021 running one kilometre and gradually increased her distance by a kilometre every day, ending with a 30-kilometre run on April 30.

Earlier that same month another friend, Sharon Reeder, organized a golf fundraiser which brought in more than $10,000. And Debbie Channing set up a GoFundMe where more than $15,000 was raised.

Patients who undergo leukemia/bone marrow transplants have their diseased bone marrow destroyed by high-dose chemotherapy and are then transplanted by infusing healthy bone marrow stem cells. Through the course of their treatment, patients need to visit the hospital regularly until they can return back to their community.

Donations received through VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation support temporary relief to patients and families in need by providing them with travel vouchers, grocery cards, medication and accommodation support so they can take the time to heal without worrying about living essentials.

