Chilliwack Coun. Jeff Shields said asking the province to assign a mediator in the transit strike was a ‘grand idea,’ at city hall on April 18, 2023. (Screenshot/ City of Chilliwack video)

Chilliwack Coun. Jeff Shields said asking the province to assign a mediator in the transit strike was a ‘grand idea,’ at city hall on April 18, 2023. (Screenshot/ City of Chilliwack video)

Chilliwack joins regional district, other cities asking province to assign mediator in transit strike

‘Municipalities that are truly affected need to push the provincial government to move forward’

Chilliwack is joining other Fraser Valley municipalities in asking the provincial government to take action to resolve the four-week old transit strike.

City council agreed Wednesday to co-sign a letter urging B.C. Minister of Labour Harry Bains to “assign a mediator” in the labour dispute that has suspended all regular transit in the Eastern Fraser Valley since March 20.

The impasse is between the transit workers of CUPE 561, who are seeking better wages and a pension, and the employer, First Transit, an American company contracted out by BC Transit.

“I think it’s a grand idea,” Coun. Jeff Shields said about co-signing a letter with the FVRD, and other cities, urging provincial action on the Fraser Valley strike.

“We are a month in and there’s a total impasse.”

A “push” by provincial officials is exactly what’s needed.

“Municipalities that are truly affected need to push the provincial government to move forward with this,” Shields added.

Mayor said although city officials couldn’t speak to the dispute, “we can do this,” he said about firing off a letter to the minister.

Coun. Nicole Read shared her hopes that “the province, and the mediator,” and the two parties, “will be able to resolve this quickly so folks can get back to work.”

Mayor Ken Popove said the recommendation asking the province to take action “came out of the FVRD” and other cities such as Abbotsford and Mission will be co-signers.

Calling for the assistance of the mediator “is definitely the right move,” said Coun. Chris Kloot.

However Labour Minister Harry Bains told Black Press offered his opinion this week that neither party in the dispute is “ready” for mediation.

The minister was speaking to reporters at the legislature, stating he had reached out to both sides to “remind them of their responsibility” to get back to the bargaining table — to no avail.

Bains said any mediation would be undertaken at the B.C. Labour Relations Board level in any case, but underlined that he had offered the parties mediation services.

“Mediation can’t help until they both agree they are ready for mediation,” Bains said.

All conventional public transit from Abbotsford to Hope was halted with the exception of HandyDart essential services in Abbotsford.

—with files from Jessica Peters

RELATED: Mediation can’t help until both sides ‘agree they are ready:’ says minister

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackFraser Valleypublic transit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Slap in the face’: Freeland’s Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Next story
Why doesn’t Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?

Just Posted

Chilliwack Coun. Jeff Shields said asking the province to assign a mediator in the transit strike was a ‘grand idea,’ at city hall on April 18, 2023. (Screenshot/ City of Chilliwack video)
Chilliwack joins regional district, other cities asking province to assign mediator in transit strike

A courtroom in the Abbotsford Law Courts. (B.C. government photo)
Abbotsford man sentenced to one year in prison for having loaded gun

Emergency crews were called to a rollover collision on Highway 9 and Haig Highway on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Adam Louis/ The Observer)
Power pole knocked down, vehicle rolled over in collision in Agassiz

Educators Walter and Karen Loewen hosted a free seminar in November and have another one set for April 26, 2023 called “Strategies That Work for Dyslexics and All Who Struggle In School.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack educators searching for the gifted diamonds in the dyslexic rough

Pop-up banner image