In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant Pool)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl weighs in on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

‘For over 70 years, Her Majesty served the Commonwealth and Canada with grace, dignity and strength’

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl has weighed in on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (Sept. 8).

“I am profoundly saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second,” Strahl said in an emailed statement. “For over 70 years, Her Majesty served the Commonwealth and Canada with grace, dignity and strength.

“I remember being filled with emotion and having trouble getting through the words the first time I signed the roll as a Member of Parliament, and swore the oath, promising to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.”

READ MORE: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death in a statement on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96.

Strahl said further that it was an honour to bear his allegiance to Her Majesty.

“She was always honourable and faithful to Canada. This is truly a sad day. There will never be another like her.

“May She Rest In Peace.

God Save the King.”

chilliwack

Pop-up banner image