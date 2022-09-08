Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl weighs in on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

‘For over 70 years, Her Majesty served the Commonwealth and Canada with grace, dignity and strength’

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl has weighed in on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (Sept. 8).

“I am profoundly saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second,” Strahl said in an emailed statement. “For over 70 years, Her Majesty served the Commonwealth and Canada with grace, dignity and strength.

“I remember being filled with emotion and having trouble getting through the words the first time I signed the roll as a Member of Parliament, and swore the oath, promising to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.”

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death in a statement on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Strahl said further that it was an honour to bear his allegiance to Her Majesty.

“She was always honourable and faithful to Canada. This is truly a sad day. There will never be another like her.

“May She Rest In Peace.

God Save the King.”

