Chilliwack firefighters prevent early-morning garage fire from spreading to nearby house

Detached garage on Nowell Street was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived

A man walks up to a house on Nowell Street where there was a fire in the detached garage on the morning of Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A residential garage was destroyed in an early-morning fire in Chilliwack Thursday.

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to the detached garage fire in the 9100-block of Nowell Street at 3:43 a.m. on April 13.

“When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved detached garage,” fire chief Ian Josephson stated in a press release. “Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the garage and prevented the fire from damaging an adjacent house located five metres away.”

Around 10:30 a.m., people could be seen conversing at the front doorway of the house.

Firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded to the blaze. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

Chilliwack firefighters responded to a detached garage fire at a house on Nowell Street on the morning of Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

