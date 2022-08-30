Chilliwack Fire Department crews attended fire on Oliver Crescent. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Fire Department crews attended fire on Oliver Crescent. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Fire Department crews quickly doused house fire on Oliver Crescent

‘Quick action of fire crews prevented further damage from occurring,’ assistant chief said in release

Chilliwack fire crews were called to a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 45000-block of Oliver Crescent.

Chilliwack Fire Department said more than 30 firefighters responded when the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. Crews went out from Halls 1, 3, 4 and 6 and upon arriving on scene, observed heavy, black smoke and flame coming from an attached garage.

Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and deployed multiple hose streams to combat the quickly spreading fire.

“While the home did suffer fire, smoke and water damage, the quick action of fire crews prevented further damage from occurring,” said assistant fire chief Chris Wilson in a news release. “All occupants were able to safely exit the home.”

This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

RELATED: Cougar sighting prompted warning

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘We’re so clean’: Slocan used more than 27 million litres of water in July
Next story
Charges laid in relation to stabbing near Abbotsford park

Just Posted

Chilliwack Fire Department crews attended fire on Oliver Crescent. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Fire Department crews quickly doused house fire on Oliver Crescent

William Randall Bishop, 34, was convicted of four counts of illegal drug trafficking and six counts of firearms possession in Chilliwack provincial court on July 12, 2022. (Facebook)
Chilliwack prolific offender facing yet more charges after July fentanyl trafficking conviction

Fire investigators comb through the rubble at the scene of an early-morning fire at Corbould Street and Henderson Avenue in Chilliwack on Aug. 29, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire investigators combing through rubble of house fire on Corbould Street

Smoke from fires in Washington State moved across the border into Chilliwack on Aug. 30, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wildfires near Chilliwack Lake causing ‘significant smoke’ for residents

Pop-up banner image