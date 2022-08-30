Chilliwack Fire Department crews quickly doused house fire on Oliver Crescent

‘Quick action of fire crews prevented further damage from occurring,’ assistant chief said in release

Chilliwack fire crews were called to a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 45000-block of Oliver Crescent.

Chilliwack Fire Department said more than 30 firefighters responded when the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. Crews went out from Halls 1, 3, 4 and 6 and upon arriving on scene, observed heavy, black smoke and flame coming from an attached garage.

Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and deployed multiple hose streams to combat the quickly spreading fire.

“While the home did suffer fire, smoke and water damage, the quick action of fire crews prevented further damage from occurring,” said assistant fire chief Chris Wilson in a news release. “All occupants were able to safely exit the home.”

This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

RELATED: Cougar sighting prompted warning

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire