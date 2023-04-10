Chilliwack edged out Toronto among most social media obsessed cities in Canada

Chilliwack is more obsessed with social media than its closest neighbour Abbotsford, and even edged out Toronto, Canada’s largest city.
A new study by Casinobonusca.com, an online-gambling comparison website, ranked nearly 50 of the most social-media obsessed cities in Canada.
According to its data, Chilliwack made the 13th spot, Toronto is in 14th, while Abbotsford was 32nd.
They crunched the numbers using monthly Google searches over the past year to see which cities in Canada had the highest number of searches per 1,000 people on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram and other platforms.
Victoria residents nabbed the top spot.
In terms of Lower Mainland cities, Chilliwack had 1,992 average monthly searches per 1,000 people, while Abbotsford had 1,661. Vancouver took 6th place with 2,357, while White Rock ranked 46th with 853 searches.
Moncton and St. John’s took second and third place in search volume, with 3,097 and 2,771 respectively.
“Social media has become a fundamental part of many people’s lives over the past decade, so it’s interesting that the older social media platforms such as Youtube and Facebook still remain supreme in popularity in Canadian cities, as opposed to newcomers such as TikTok,” said a spokesperson for Casinobonusca.com.
Their sources for compiling the list included: Google Keywords Planner, influence.co, and YouTube.
Social media obsessed cities in Canada:
1.
Victoria
5,758
2.
Moncton
3,097
3.
St. John’s
2,711
4.
Nanaimo
2,478
5.
Peterborough
2,454
6.
Vancouver
2,357
7.
Thunder Bay
2,211
8.
Halifax
2,121
9.
Prince George
2,114
10.
Windsor
2,064
11.
Montreal
2,041
12.
Kingston
2,008
13.
Chilliwack
1,992
14.
Toronto
1,982
15.
Quebec City
1,982
16.
Kelowna
1,958
17.
Kamloops
1,916
18.
Sherbrooke
1,869
19.
Trois-Rivières
1,869
20.
Regina
1,823
21.
Belleville
1,794
22.
Brantford
1,786
23.
Saskatoon
1,770
24.
Lethbridge
1,749
25.
Barrie
1,746
26.
London
1,746
27.
Calgary
1,731
28
Guelph
1,728
29.
Hamilton
1,724
30.
Kitchener
1,722
31.
Sarnia
1,720
32
Abbotsford
1,661
46.
White Rock
853
