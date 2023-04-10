Chilliwack edged out Toronto among most social media obsessed cities in Canada

‘Interesting that older social media platforms such as Youtube and Facebook still remain supreme’

Chilliwack is more obsessed with social media than its closest neighbour Abbotsford, and even edged out Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

A new study by Casinobonusca.com, an online-gambling comparison website, ranked nearly 50 of the most social-media obsessed cities in Canada.

According to its data, Chilliwack made the 13th spot, Toronto is in 14th, while Abbotsford was 32nd.

They crunched the numbers using monthly Google searches over the past year to see which cities in Canada had the highest number of searches per 1,000 people on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram and other platforms.

Victoria residents nabbed the top spot.

In terms of Lower Mainland cities, Chilliwack had 1,992 average monthly searches per 1,000 people, while Abbotsford had 1,661. Vancouver took 6th place with 2,357, while White Rock ranked 46th with 853 searches.

Moncton and St. John’s took second and third place in search volume, with 3,097 and 2,771 respectively.

“Social media has become a fundamental part of many people’s lives over the past decade, so it’s interesting that the older social media platforms such as Youtube and Facebook still remain supreme in popularity in Canadian cities, as opposed to newcomers such as TikTok,” said a spokesperson for Casinobonusca.com.

Their sources for compiling the list included: Google Keywords Planner, influence.co, and YouTube.

Social media obsessed cities in Canada:

1.

Victoria

5,758

2.

Moncton

3,097

3.

St. John’s

2,711

4.

Nanaimo

2,478

5.

Peterborough

2,454

6.

Vancouver

2,357

7.

Thunder Bay

2,211

8.

Halifax

2,121

9.

Prince George

2,114

10.

Windsor

2,064

11.

Montreal

2,041

12.

Kingston

2,008

13.

Chilliwack

1,992

14.

Toronto

1,982

15.

Quebec City

1,982

16.

Kelowna

1,958

17.

Kamloops

1,916

18.

Sherbrooke

1,869

19.

Trois-Rivières

1,869

20.

Regina

1,823

21.

Belleville

1,794

22.

Brantford

1,786

23.

Saskatoon

1,770

24.

Lethbridge

1,749

25.

Barrie

1,746

26.

London

1,746

27.

Calgary

1,731

28

Guelph

1,728

29.

Hamilton

1,724

30.

Kitchener

1,722

31.

Sarnia

1,720

32

Abbotsford

1,661

46.

White Rock

853

