Chilliwack's Dr. Paul Graham is one of five winners of a My Family Doctor Award from the B.C. College of Family Physicians. (BCCFP photo)

Chilliwack doctor wins award from B.C. College of Family Physicians

Dr. Paul Graham has won a My Family Doctor Award for his work at a downtown Chilliwack clinic

A Chilliwack doctor has been recognized by the B.C. College of Family Physicians. Paul Graham is receiving a 2023 My Family Doctor Award, which according to the BCCFP celebrates a doctor-patient relationship that supports good health.

Five family physicians are selected annually, one from each health authority. More than 400 people sent in a nomination, and Graham is the Fraser Health winner.

According to a writeup on the BCCFP website, Graham pursued family medicine with the idea of helping others navigate their health through all walks of life. He has grown to appreciate the delicacy of life, meaningful connections with patients, and helping in small ways to listen, guide and advocate for patients.

“When his patients’ anxiety, fear, or shame is exposed, he is empathetic, kind, and non-judgemental,” a patient of Graham’s said. “He then gently begins to guide them through the steps they need to take to wellness. He considers not only their physical health, but also their mental, emotional, and spiritual health.”

Graham works at a clinic in the Locke’s Pharmacy building in downtown Chilliwack.

RELATED: Longtime Hope physician Joshua Greggain wins award after being nominated by colleague

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackDoctors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. anticipating elevated temperatures, but not a heat dome

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Dr. Paul Graham is one of five winners of a My Family Doctor Award from the B.C. College of Family Physicians. (BCCFP photo)
Chilliwack doctor wins award from B.C. College of Family Physicians

Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan will be looking for love in the new CTV unscripted series Farming For Love.
Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan begins TV journey on Farming With Love on May 28

Freshet prep by City of Chilliwack crews includes dike inspection. (City of Chilliwack)
Freshet prep in Chilliwack has city crews checking dikes, pumps and flood boxes

Shaun Deacon in a photo released Oct. 31, 2022. (BC Corrections handout)
Sex offender Shaun Deacon charged with 2 child-porn offences in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image