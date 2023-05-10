Chilliwack doctor wins award from B.C. College of Family Physicians

Dr. Paul Graham has won a My Family Doctor Award for his work at a downtown Chilliwack clinic

A Chilliwack doctor has been recognized by the B.C. College of Family Physicians. Paul Graham is receiving a 2023 My Family Doctor Award, which according to the BCCFP celebrates a doctor-patient relationship that supports good health.

Five family physicians are selected annually, one from each health authority. More than 400 people sent in a nomination, and Graham is the Fraser Health winner.

According to a writeup on the BCCFP website, Graham pursued family medicine with the idea of helping others navigate their health through all walks of life. He has grown to appreciate the delicacy of life, meaningful connections with patients, and helping in small ways to listen, guide and advocate for patients.

“When his patients’ anxiety, fear, or shame is exposed, he is empathetic, kind, and non-judgemental,” a patient of Graham’s said. “He then gently begins to guide them through the steps they need to take to wellness. He considers not only their physical health, but also their mental, emotional, and spiritual health.”

Graham works at a clinic in the Locke’s Pharmacy building in downtown Chilliwack.

RELATED: Longtime Hope physician Joshua Greggain wins award after being nominated by colleague

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackDoctors