Chilliwack doctor recognized for service in rural, remote communities

Dr. Ryan Falk of Chilliwack was one of five physicians to accept the Rural Service Award this year. (Submitted)

A Chilliwack doctor has been recognized for his work in serving rural communities.

Dr. Ryan Falk was one of five physicians to accept the Rural Service Award (RSA) this year, handed out by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada (SRPC).

Dr. Falk has been an enhanced surgical skills (ESS) physician for 10 years and based in Inuvik, NWT, for most of that time. He recently became the lead for rural surgery at SRPC) and chair for the Rural and Deep Space Health Committee.

He currently lives in Chilliwack.

“He is committed to improving surgical services in rural and remote parts of Canada — in addition to his final research project in the Master’s program, which focused on the delivery of surgical care to a mostly Indigenous population of the Western Canadian Arctic, he is the chair of two national committees related to ESS,” according to an online UBC graduate feature.

The Society of Rural Physicians of Canada recognizes people and organizations that have made a significant contribution to rural medicine in Canada.

This year’s awards were presented at the SRPC’s awards gala in Ottawa on April 22.

The Rural Service Award provides recognition for physicians who live and work in rural Canada and who have served rural communities for 10 or more years. Physicians must have been members of the SRPC for the last five consecutive years to receive the RSA.

Falk’s professional hobbies include global surgery and the history of medicine. Most of his spare time is spent enjoying time with a busy family and in the outdoors.

He has been a member of the SRPC since 2005 and serves on SRPC’s council as chair of the rural surgery committee.

