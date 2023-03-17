Chilliwack Community Services hires new executive director

Kate Healey has been with Chilliwack Community Services since 2013 and is now the non-profit’s new executive director. (Facebook photo)

Chilliwack Community Services (CCS) has hired Kate Healey as its new executive director.

The non-profit announced the move in a Facebook post March 15, staying in-house with a person who has worked in various roles for CCS over the last decade. She joined the organization in 2013 and she has been a residents worker, youth worker, youth services coordinator, and since 2019, program director. In that role she has been involved with youth, seniors, housing, training and education, and food security. Healey has also led the way with the development of the Paramount Housing Project.

Outside of CCS, she has served as co-chair of the Child and Youth Committee since 2019, treasurer of the Annual Conversation on Chilliwack’s Children since 2018, and chair of the Chilliwack Healthier Community Healthier Seniors Task Team from 2019-2023.

RELATED: 2023 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 8 categories

RELATED: Demand for Chilliwack Community Services gift hampers at an all-time high

As CCS executive director, she’ll guide an organization that has 107 staff and 500 volunteers running 39 programs that serve more than 12,500 people every year.

“Kate is passionate about supporting others to grow, advocating for her community, and working collaboratively with partners from social service agencies, all levels of government, and the private sector to strengthen the community of Chilliwack,” the Facebook post read.

Healey was one of approximately 70 applicants vying to replace former executive director Diane Janzen, who left earlier this year to become the chief administrative officer with Skwah First Nation. Janzen had been in the role since 2016. Darlene Straarup, CCS’s director of immigrant services and training and development, had been serving as the acting executive director.

For more info visit facebook.com/chilliwackcommunityservices or comserv.bc.ca/

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCommunityServices