Chilliwack Chiefs recognize first responders with Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Awards

The junior A club created the awards in memory of a former player and firefighter who died in 2016

The Chilliwack Chiefs will present the annual Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Awards when they host the Surrey Eagles Saturday night (Feb. 11) at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Hutchinson spent the 2011-12 BCHL season in Chilliwack before moving on to NCAA hockey. He served as a volunteer firefighter until he died in 2016.

First Responders Night, presented by Joint Force Tactical, sees members of the Hutchinson family recognizing six worthy recipients who were nominated by their peers for demonstrating excellence in their field and exceptional community service.

Captain Jake Toews – Chilliwack Fire Department

Toews has been a firefighter with the City of Chilliwack for 31 years and has held the role of health and safety captain for Yarrow Hall No. 3 for the last 17 years. Year after year he continues to exceed expectations, with an average of 80 per cent attendance to fire calls and 90 per cent attendance at fire practices. Toews is set to retire in March.

Steve Lovestead – Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.

Lovestead served as a paramedic with the B.C. Ambulance Service and as a member of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. since 1998. During those years he gave back to the profession by being an instructor with the Learning/Education Branch, an emergency driver evaluator, and a paramedic clinical preceptor for paramedic students. Despite retiring in 2019, Steve has continued to volunteer in the community and serve as part of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. Ceremonial Unit across the province and country.

Frank Van Nynatten – Chilliwack Search and Rescue

Van Nynatten has been a valuable member of Chilliwack SAR for over 27 years, contributing to swiftwater, rope rescue and avalanche rescue teams and serving as a ground search team leader. He is the Fraser Valley regional director for the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, City of Chilliwack fleet liaison, and has organized many community events supporting Chilliwack SAR.

Jack Wilfert – B.C. Corrections

Wilfert’s career with B.C. Corrections has spanned over 45 years allowing him to work at six different locations. Along the way, he has helped many of those incarcerated with his patience and respectful style of interacting. Jack’s work ethic is second to none and he is highly respected and liked by all his peers.

Ryan Carlson – Chilliwack General Hospital

Carlson has been a healthcare assistant with Fraser Health since 2013. He has worked at Chilliwack General Hospital since 2017 in a variety of different in-patient units. Most recently, he has served in the emergency department. Carlson is an extremely hard-working team player promoting kindness and quality care for his patients.

Cst. Jenna Moore – RCMP

Moore is a member of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, and works out of the Agassiz Community Police Office. She has gone above and beyond organizing and coordinating the annual RCMP Stuff the Cruiser and the Candy Cane Checkstop, events that help support the local food bank and promote the reduction of Impaired Driving in the community during the holiday season. Moore has also been very active in local schools and has organized several interactive tours of the detachment. As a rider in the 2022 Cops For Cancer Tour, she raised over $6500 to support cancer-fighting research for kids.

