Chilliwack cancer patient, sisters raise money for charity by doing 10,000 minutes of fitness

Cancer patient Ani Davidson of Chilliwack, and her sisters Jana and Kristin, are taking part in Move for Melanoma, a Canada-wide fitness challenge to bring awareness to melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and ocular melanoma, all while raising funds to support patients affected with these diseases. (Ani’s Keepers/ Saveyourskin.ca)

A Chilliwack woman with skin cancer and her two sisters are raising funds for cancer patients by doing a combined 10,000 minutes of fitness this month.

Ani Davidson and her sisters Jana and Kristin are taking part in Move for Melanoma, a Canada-wide fitness challenge to bring awareness to melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and ocular melanoma, all while raising funds to support patients affected with these diseases.

The event takes place Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 and is hosted by Save Your Skin Foundation, a patient-led, not-for-profit group in Canada.

Davidson is currently battling metastatic melanoma. She got help from Save Your Skin Foundation when she needed to travel to Toronto earlier this year to receive drug therapy not available in B.C.

Now, she and her two sisters are giving back to the foundation.

Save Your Skin Foundation is the only organization in Canada that supports skin cancer patients financially when they need it most. One hundred per cent of funds raised through Move for Melanoma go toward helping melanoma and skin cancer patients reach treatment, in the form of flights, gas, accommodation, and uncovered drug costs.

Davidson and her sisters – who call themselves Ani’s Keepers – have challenged themselves to complete a combined ‘10,000 minutes of fitness’ between the three of them throughout the month of September. Family, friends and local businesses have already donated more than $8,000 to their team.

This year, Move For Melanoma aims to raise $75,000 and, as of Sept. 23, more than $65,000 had been raised. The event is happening Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 in cities across Canada.

To donate to Ani’s Keepers, go to saveyourskin.akaraisin.com/ui/moveformelanoma2022.

