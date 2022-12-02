Chilliwack ANAVETS manager recognized by B.C. Command

Jonathan Tremblay has had a big impact on the local ANAVETS branch in a small amount of time

Jonathan Tremblay’s work reinvigorating the Chilliwack branch of ANAVETS (Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans) has not gone unnoticed.

The 40-year-old received an award from ANAVETS Canada on Nov. 26, 2022, recognizing him “for having voluntarily contributed a great deal of time and energy assisting with the many programs undertaken by British Columbia Command.”

Tremblay took over management of Chilliwack ANAVETS Sappers Unit 305 earlier this year and in a short time he’s built membership from 130 people to over 200.

“I want to bring back this unit to the way it was in the past, and apparently there used to be a lineup outside to the end of the street because this place was packed,” Tremblay said in a recent interview with The Progress. “The biggest challenge is to reach a younger generation of veterans, like me, and if we do that we can keep this place going for many years to come.”

It’s located at 46268 Yale Road and there’s a Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/679923219875674.

RELATED: Retired veteran finds purpose with Chilliwack ANAVETS

RELATED: Banners with 4 Chilliwack veterans pictured on them honour heroes of all wars

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed Forceschilliwack