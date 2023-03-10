Charges laid in April 2022 hit-and-run in Abbotsford that critically injured pedestrian

Dale Lylyk, 38, was on life support and continues to face health challenges

Police released a video on April 28, 2022 of the suspect vehicle involved April 26, 2022 in a pedestrian hit-and-run, Police announced the next day that a man had come forward as the driver. Charges have now been laid. (Screengrab from video)

A 24-year-old man has now been charged in relation to a hit-and-run in Abbotsford last April that left a 38-year-old man in critical condition.

According to court records, Joseph Heschuk has been charged with failing to stop at an accident involving bodily harm.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Abbotsford provincial court on April 6.

The incident occurred April 26, 2022 at around midnight as Dale Lylyk was walking on Hillcrest Avenue just east of Clearbrook Road.

Lylyk was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Police on April 28 released photos and video of the suspect vehicle – a Toyota 4Runner – and announced the following day that a man had come forward to say he was the driver.

A GoFundMe campaign that was started for Lylyk indicated he was on life support at Royal Columbian Hospital and had to undergo surgery on his brain and to remove part of his small intestine.

The page states that Lylyk was kept in a coma for several weeks and then had to learn to eat, talk and walk again.

His mom, Michele, provides updated posts on her Facebook page and indicates that her son is continuing to recover.

He has permanent ear damage and faces ongoing challenges with his brain, speech and memory, she says.

“My son is doing so well. He never ceases to amaze me with his healing and his positive outlook on life,” Michele writes.

“He never complains even though he has been through a lot. He is positive and optimistic, he warms my heart.”

The GoFundMe campaign is now closed.

