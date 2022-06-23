Category 3 fires are banned in the Southeast Fire Centre from noon, Thursday June 23. Campfires remain permitted. (Image courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Category 3 fires are banned in the Southeast Fire Centre from noon, Thursday June 23. Campfires remain permitted. (Image courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

The ban on large fires was announced ahead of the provinces first warm spell of 2022

From noon today (Thursday June 23), category 3 fires will be banned in the Southeast B.C.

Campfires remain permitted: A category 3 fire is any fire that is larger than 2m high by 3m wide, meaning the ban applies to burn piles, windrows and burning grass. A category 3 ban is also in place for the Cariboo and Kamloops fire regions.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has implemented the prohibition to help prevent any wildfires and ensure public safety. B.C. will be experiencing its first warm spell in coming days, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement warning of high temperatures across the province from Saturday through to early next week.

Anyone conducting a category 3 fire across the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must have it fully extinguished by noon Thursday. No timeline for the ban was shared, with the ban to remain in place until otherwise notified, and applies to both public and private land.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Keep up to date on wildfire activity, burning restrictions, and the difference between a campfire, category 2 and category 3 fire at the BC Wildfire website.

READ MORE: Coming warm weather could lead to higher stream flow in the East Kootenay over next few days


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresfire ban

Previous story
RCMP seize chemicals used to make synthetic opioids from rural Chilliwack home
Next story
Final search of Mission Creek after woman goes missing during Kelowna floods

Just Posted

Thousands of litres of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids were seized by federal RCMP CLEAR team on June 2, 2022 from an Extrom Road residence in Chilliwack. ( B.C. RCMP)
RCMP seize chemicals used to make synthetic opioids from rural Chilliwack home

Cody Mendel (foreground) and fellow Griffin Security staff unload donations of bottled water on June 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Bottled water donations needed in Chilliwack as heat wave approaches

Some of the youth from the 2021-22 Fraser Valley cohort of the Co-Creating a Sustainable BC program visited Net Zero Waste Abbotsford on a field tour to learn about the issue of organic waste in the community. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Basin Council invites youth to take action against climate change

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captured video of a flooded Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
New policy on flood mitigation to tackle risks to B.C. businesses and infrastructure