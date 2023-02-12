Car crashes into Mission Tim Hortons

A car crashed into a Tim Hortons on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 12) in Mission. The fire department, paramedic and Mission RCMP attended the scene and the vehicle was removed. /Dillon White Photo A car crashed into a Tim Hortons on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 12) in Mission. The fire department, paramedic and Mission RCMP attended the scene and the vehicle was removed. /Dillon White Photo A car crashed into a Tim Hortons on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 12) in Mission. The fire department, paramedic and Mission RCMP attended the scene and the vehicle was removed. /Dillon White Photo

A car crashed through a window and into a Tim Hortons in Mission on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 12).

Mission Fire Rescue Service, Mission RCMP and paramedics attended the call shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday at the Tim Hortons at 32471 Lougheed Hwy in Mission.

The Tim’s drive-thru stayed open while first responders remained on the scene. The vehicle was removed from the building and left in the care of the building owners and the RCMP.

