Canada Post service in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland has been moved from red alert to yellow alert status. (Paul Henderson/Black Press)

Canada Post service moves from red to yellow in Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Red alert status had been posted on Dec. 20, yellow status shared on afternoon of Dec. 21

Mail delivery for two regions of British Columbia has been moved from a red alert to a yellow alert, meaning service has resumed but there may be delays.

Canada Post issued red service alerts on Tuesday (Dec. 20) for three regions of the province following delivery challenges due to snow and poor weather, but that alert was then adjusted to yellow for two of those regions on Wednesday (Dec. 21) afternoon.

The following regions went from red to yellow:

  • Fraser Valley
  • Metro Vancouver

South Vancouver Island remains on red alert and the yellow alert status in Kamloops, Kelowna, North and Central B.C. and Powell River remains at yellow. Vancouver Island (outside of the south region) was issued a yellow alert on Monday (Dec. 19) and remains unchanged.

For more information on service delays, visit canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/doc/en/news-and-media/delivery-service-alerts.pdf.

RELATED: Snowstorm stops mail service in Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

