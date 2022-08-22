Clinic volunteer Kelly Brown draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Clinic volunteer Kelly Brown draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada buys up millions more doses of Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Canada purchased 4.5 million new doses and pushed up the delivery date for another 1.5 million doses

Moderna says the federal government has purchased a total of 12 million doses of the company’s bivalent vaccine that targets both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Canada purchased 4.5 million new doses and pushed up the delivery date for the 1.5 million doses originally scheduled to arrive in Canada next year.

The government and the company also agreed to convert six million doses of the company’s original COVID-19 Spikevax vaccine to bivalent doses.

The agreement depends on Health Canada’s approval of the bivalent vaccine, which was submitted for review on June 30.

Last week, British regulators became the first in the world to authorize Moderna’s vaccine that protects against both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

Health Canada is also reviewing a bivalent Omicron vaccine submission from Pfizer.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?

RELATED: B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upper Fraser Valley RCMP ‘pull together’ with Indigenous communities for 20th canoe journey
Next story
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Mother dog Dallas is learning to live at home and showing more of her happy, playful side at her foster home. She was rescued along with her nine puppies from a property in Agassiz. (Photo/BCSPCA)
VIDEO: Mother dog and 9 pups rescued in Agassiz now thriving

Willow Reichelt has thrown her hat into the ring for the 2022 Chilliwack school board election, running for a second term. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack school trustees encourage filing of police reports as book debate escalates

Chilliwack RCMP at Chilliwack Post Office after report of suspicious package. (RCMP)
BREAKING: Suspicious package to be probed by haz-mat experts at Chilliwack post office

UNLV’s Luis Rodriguez drives to the lane against the UFV Cascades on Friday (Aug. 19). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
UNLV Runnin’ Rebels post win in Abbotsford over UFV Cascades