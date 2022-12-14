(E-Comm911/Facebook)

Can you order me a taxi? Nuisance 911 calls to Kelowna RCMP in 2022

Neighbours cutting grass, playing video games among nuisances

Complaining that your roommate ate all your chicken is not a reason to call 911.

That is just one of several nuisance calls the Kelowna RCMP received in 2022. Others complained about their condo neighbours walking loudly, their cell phone provider holding them hostage, and asking if a 911 dispatcher can order them a taxi. B.C.’s E-Comm dispatchers deal with nuisance calls like these, as well as accidental calls, every day.

Dispatchers are trained to take every call as an emergency until proven otherwise, so a nuisance call could potentially delay legitimate calls and put lives in danger, according to E-Comm.

Here is the rest of the list:

  • My neighbours are being noisy and I can’t sleep;
  • I purchased something on Facebook Marketplace and found out it is stolen;
  • I need to book my vaccine and don’t know who to call;
  • Our AC needs to be turned down;
  • My neighbour is cutting his grass and I am currently having a family function;
  • Report of a theft of an heirloom garbage can that can’t be replaced;
  • A business is refusing me service;
  • My neighbours are playing video games loudly and I don’t want to stay on hold with bylaw;
  • I don’t want to wait on hold for the routine line so I thought I would call 911.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
