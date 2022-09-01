Bud Mercer seeking another term on Chilliwack council after ‘four productive years’

‘So much has happened, much has been achieved, but there’s still more to be accomplished’

Bud Mercer has announced he is standing for re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal election after “four productive years” under his belt.

“In 2018 you trusted me with your vote to serve as a councillor for the City of Chilliwack,” Mercer said in his re-election release. “So much has happened, much has been achieved, but there’s still more to be accomplished. We have had challenges but also successes.

His focus has been on these themes: public safety, parks and trails, smart and quality development, and affordable tax structure for families and businesses.

“These will continue to be my focus, which I will speak to in more length in coming weeks via regular videos on my website and Facebook page.”

“I have also been pleased with council’s progress to ensure we live in a city that celebrates and supports diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility. My commitment is to continue to push for these qualities so they are enshrined in our community throughout the next four years – and beyond.”

Mercer has served on a variety of committees and boards, including as chair of: the Chilliwack parks and trails advisory committee, community safety governance committee, and integrated community safety task force; co-chair of the mayor’s task force on inclusiveness, diversity, and accessibility and the public safety advisory committee; and vice-chair of the affordable housing and development advisory committee, design review advisory committee and heritage advisory committee. he has also represented Chilliwack on the Fraser Valley Regional District and Fraser Valley Regional Hospital boards.

Now retired, Mercer’s extensive policing background includes municipal, provincial, federal and international work experience. His RCMP career spanned 34 years and included moving to Chilliwack in 1992 eventually becoming the Commander for Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley in 2002, then Assistant Commissioner with the RCMP and Chief Operating Officer for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which included responsibility for 16,000 personnel and a budget of $550 million. In 2010 Mercer retired from the RCMP and accepted a position as the CEO of a Canadian company in Ottawa with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Mercer and his wife returned to Chilliwack in late 2014.

“Four years ago, I outlined my priorities pledging to serve the community, and was rewarded with your votes and your trust. If re-elected to council, my work and commitment will continue. I offer the experience to know what works best, and the commitment to get it done.”

