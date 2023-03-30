Chilliwack RCMP on the scene of a reported shooting at the corner of Richardson and Blue Jay avenues in Chilliwack at 3 p.m. on March 30, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Possible shooting in Sardis area of Chilliwack Thursday afternoon

Heavy police and paramedic response on Richardson Avenue; neighbour reports hearing gunshots

Chilliwack RCMP and paramedics were out in large numbers on Richardson Avenue in Sardis Thursday afternoon at what neighbours reported as a shooting.

One neighbour in her back garden said she heard what sounded like two shots from her home, which backs onto Richardson.

Another person in the area called the incident a shooting at the corner of Richardson and Blue Jay Avenue, but The Progress has not confirmed any details.

Officers were knocking on doors and interviewing neighbours by 3 p.m.

Richardson was blocked off between Meadow Drive to the south up to half a block from Wells.

READ MORE: Two seriously injured in probable gang-related shooting near the Vedder River in Chilliwack

chilliwack

Trump indicted, becomes 1st ex-president charged with crime: lawyer

