UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Possible shooting in Sardis area of Chilliwack Thursday afternoon

Chilliwack RCMP and paramedics were out in large numbers on Richardson Avenue in Sardis Thursday afternoon at what neighbours reported as a shooting.
One neighbour in her back garden said she heard what sounded like two shots from her home, which backs onto Richardson.
Another person in the area called the incident a shooting at the corner of Richardson and Blue Jay Avenue, but The Progress has not confirmed any details.
Officers were knocking on doors and interviewing neighbours by 3 p.m.
Richardson was blocked off between Meadow Drive to the south up to half a block from Wells.
