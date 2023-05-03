BREAKING: Police ask public to stay away from scene of ‘unfolding incident’ near downtown Chilliwack

Scene on Yale between Broadway and Menzies in Chilliwack saw RCMP out Wednesday afternoon

RCMP had a section of Yale Road blocked in Chilliwack between Broadway and Menzies streets. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP are on the scene of an “unfolding incident” on Yale Road between Broadway and Menzies on Wednesday afternoon (May 3).

Police are recommending that the public avoid the area, but no details are known yet about the nature of the incident.

Several officers were seen directing traffic and holding a perimeter with police tape.

The area taped off includes Yale Road from Woodbine Street to Menzies Street. Broadway Avenue is blocked from Fraser Avenue to Yale Road.

Sources say there had been a heavy police presence st the Young Street Market on Young Road before the incident command moved to Menzies.

A witness reported nine RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicles seen arriving in the city at 3:15 p.m.

