BREAKING: Emergency crews called to rollover on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack near Agassiz

Emergency crews were called to a rollover on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 between Highway 9 and Annis Road on Nov. 4.

According to a crew from the Popkum Fire Department, one vehicle was on its roof and everyone was out of the vehicle when they arrived.

RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

Initially, there were unconfirmed reports that it was a two-vehicle collision. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Westbound traffic was backed up as a result.

