Fire on Landing Drive Friday morning. (Progress file)

BREAKING: Chilliwack fire crews dispatched to fire Landing Drive

Reportedly a car fire started in a garage that erupted into a structure fire

Chilliwack firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire on Landing Drive on Skwah First Nation early Friday.

Several halls from Chilliwack Fire Department were called out starting at about 7:25 a.m.

One post on social media suggested it was a car that caught on fire in a garage, and then spread to the structure. Some said they heard an explosion.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

