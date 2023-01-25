BREAKING: 66 more potential graves identified at former residential school in B.C.’s Cariboo

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children’s graves.

Whitney Spearing told a news conference that the results of Phase 2 of their investigation shows there were crimes committed against children associated with the Catholic operation of St. Joseph’s Mission.

More to come.

