The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope as seen Sep. 2. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

B.C. Wildfire Service warns of multiple out-of-control fires

Evacuation orders in place for some properties near Lillooet and Hudson’s Hope

The B.C. Wildfire Service is warning of several out-of-control wildfires, several of which have prompted evacuation orders.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued an order Saturday afternoon for properties within Electoral Area B due to the Downton Creek wildfire, which is burning about 18 kilometres south of Lillooet.

The Peace River Regional District also issued an evacuation order for the Battleship Mountain and Carbon Lake area out of concern over the growing Battleship Mountain wildfire.

The 105 square kilometre blaze is burning out-of-control about 50 km from Hudson’s Hope, and the service tweeted Saturday it was showing significant wind driven growth.

An area restriction order has been issued for the vicinity surrounding the Bearhole Lake wildfire, approximately 30 kilometres southeast of the community of Tumbler Ridge.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for much of eastern B.C. due to smoke.

The Canadian Press

B.C. Wildfires 2022

