An air ambulance like this one took a Langley child to hospital after a fall from a window. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Toddler falls from third-storey window

Child taken to hospital by Air Ambulance

A three-year-old child fell from a third-storey window in a Langley home on Monday, according to Langley Township firefighters.

The incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 8, in the 20400 block of 82nd Avenue in Willoughby.

The child fell from a third floor window, but was apparently conscious when firefighters and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics were on scene.

According to a BC EHS spokesperson, three paramedic ground units and a supervisor responded to the incident, and the child was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

Information about the child’s condition after the incident was not available.

Every summer, there are falls from windows, usually involving toddlers and young children.

With windows open in the summer heat, even small kids can push out a screen and tumble out, causing serious injuries and, in some cases, death.

READ ALSO: How to stop your child from falling from a window or balcony

READ ALSO: Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window, sparking reminder from police

