Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role

Murray Rankin also adds housing responsibilities, has short-term goals for temporary role

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin has taken over as acting attorney general and housing minister, following David Eby’s declaration he is running to become B.C.’s next premier.

In a statement Friday (July 22) from the Ministry of Attorney General, Rankin said he was honoured to temporarily take over the position, an appointment made by Premier John Horgan earlier this week.

Rankin, 72, has served as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and as minister for Indigenous relations and reconciliation since being elected in 2020.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

He looks forward to expanding affordable housing access, building safe communities, fighting systemic racism and supporting access to B.C.’s justice services, among other priorities.

Rankin was already B.C.’s backup attorney general and housing minister, according to the order-in-council for cabinet responsibilities.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: evert.lindquist@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Attorney GeneralHousingIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
B.C. will no longer jail immigrants on behalf of Canada Border Services

Just Posted

Chilliwack RCMP on scene in the 9700-block of McNaught Road near Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a triple shooting where two people were killed. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Man wanted in Chilliwack fatal shooting was due in court for domestic assault same day as attack

Former Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey player Jake Virtanen, centre, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after testifying at his sexual assault trial, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen testifies to deny sexual assault charge

(IHIT photo)
Man ‘armed and dangerous’ at large after shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: 2 women dead following shooting in Chilliwack; suspect still at large

Pop-up banner image ×