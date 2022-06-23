The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Whistler stabbing

22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty is facing charges for the fatal stabbing of Henry Garcia Molina

The Integrated Homicide Team has arrested a man in connection to a 2021 fatal stabbing in Whistler.

On June 22, 2022, with assistance from E Division Major Crime’s integrated surveillance team and support from the Richmond RCMP, IHIT investigators arrested 22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty.

Jhooty has been charged with manslaughter for his involvement in the stabbing of 26-year-old Henry Garcia Molina.

Molina died in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021 at the Whistler Medical Clinic from stab wounds.

“Henry Garcia Molina’s death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT, “we hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Prince George sues insurance company for not covering pandemic business losses
Next story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

Just Posted

B.C. Soccer Hall of Famer and proud Sts'ailes athlete Terry Felix recently received the Indspire Award, among the highest honours the Canadian Indigenous community can bestow. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)
Sts’ailes athlete, former Whitecap Terry Felix wins Indspire Award

Photo of the most developable 87 acres of land in the Mission waterfront master plan, owned by the Braich family. Kevin Mills / Mission Record. Bottom left: City of Mission concept art of the waterfront at build out.
Mission’s waterfront master plan adopted after largest landowners ask for deferral

Thousands of litres of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids were seized by federal RCMP CLEAR team on June 2, 2022 from an Extrom Road residence in Chilliwack. ( B.C. RCMP)
RCMP seize chemicals used to make synthetic opioids from rural Chilliwack home

Cody Mendel (foreground) and fellow Griffin Security staff unload donations of bottled water on June 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Bottled water donations needed in Chilliwack as heat wave approaches