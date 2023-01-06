Almost $11K in drugs seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

Inmate intercepted with cocaine, MDMA and other drugs

Drugs worth almost $11,000 were seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on Wednesday (Jan. 4), according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

CSC said in a press release that correctional officers, a detector dog team and security intelligence officers intercepted an inmate attempting to bring contraband into the medium-security prison.

The drugs seized included MDMA, cocaine and methamphetamines/fentanyl, the CSC said. No further details were provided.

The CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its facilities, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the press release states.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Anyone wanting to report drug use, trafficking or other activities at CSC institutions can do so anonymously by calling the toll-free tip line, 1-866-780-3784.



