Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Almost $11K in drugs seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

Inmate intercepted with cocaine, MDMA and other drugs

Drugs worth almost $11,000 were seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on Wednesday (Jan. 4), according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

CSC said in a press release that correctional officers, a detector dog team and security intelligence officers intercepted an inmate attempting to bring contraband into the medium-security prison.

The drugs seized included MDMA, cocaine and methamphetamines/fentanyl, the CSC said. No further details were provided.

RELATED: Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

The CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its facilities, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the press release states.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Anyone wanting to report drug use, trafficking or other activities at CSC institutions can do so anonymously by calling the toll-free tip line, 1-866-780-3784.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister
Next story
No charges for Abbotsford officer who fired beanbag gun at suspect during Chilliwack arrest

Just Posted

Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were both on the scene after a 12 ton rock struck Richmond Hill Road. (Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
Update: Flood Hope Road at Richmond Hill to re-open after rockslide closure

The Pacific Institution is shown in this undated handout photo. A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at the B.C. correctional facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Pacific Institution
Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

Professional tree-planters were hired by City of Chilliwack to plant more than 13,000 trees at Chilliwack Creek and other creekside areas to improve habitat. (City of Chilliwack)
Wildlife habitat restored in Chilliwack by planting 13,502 cedar trees beside waterways

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Almost $11K in drugs seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford