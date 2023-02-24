Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Air ambulance responds to serious collision in Abbotsford

Crash on Friday afternoon in area of South Parallel and Whatcom roads

A serious collision has taken place in the area of Whatcom Road and South Parallel Road in east Abbotsford on Friday afternoon (Feb. 24).

The Abbotsford Police Department reported on its social media accounts just before 3 p.m. that emergency services are responding to the crash. Social media reports indicate that an air ambulance has landed.

Road closures are in effect on South Parallel Road and on Highway 1 between Whatcom Road and Sumas Way.

Watch abbynews.com for more details at they become available.

Breaking Newscar crashcollisionPolice

