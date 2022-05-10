Tatyana Hill has been reported missing in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police seek assistance in search for missing 15-year-old Tatyana Hill

Hill was last seen in 32600 block of Rossland Place on morning of May 6

The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for missing 15-year-old Tatyana Hill, who was last seen the morning of May 6.

Hill’s last known sighting was in the 32600 block of Rossland Place at 11 a.m. She is described as five-foot-one and with long blonde hair, blue eyes and braces.

“All attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful, and police are concerned about her well-being,” says an Abbotsford Police news release sent out Wednesday evening (May 9).

The department’s missing person’s unit is actively investigating and asking that Hill, or anyone with information on her whereabouts, contact them at 604-835-0393.

