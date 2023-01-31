Abbotsford Police ask for public’s help to locate missing woman Sheree Beauregard

Last seen Monday evening; disappearance ‘out of character,’ say police

Sheree Beauregard of Abbotsford has been reported missing. She was last seen on Monday evening (Jan. 30).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Sheree Beauregard, 62, was last seen at 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 30) in the 31900 block of Madiera Place. Her disappearance is out of character, police say.

Beauregard is described as five feet tall and 190 pounds with blue eyes, straight brown hair past her shoulders, and some grey near the middle of her bangs.

Her family says she is likely wearing a pink bath robe and one white slipper. They say she does not have a mental-health condition and is approachable.

Anyone with information or who spots Beauregard is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



