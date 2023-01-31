Abbotsford officers cleared after woman who ran from them was hit by vehicle

Independent Investigations Office says police actions not to blame for incident on Sunday

A portion of Old Yale Road in Abbotsford was closed on Sunday (Jan. 29) after a suspect fleeing police was hit by a vehicle. (Shane MacKichan photo)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has determined that police actions were not responsible for an incident on Sunday night (Jan. 29) in Abbotsford in which a woman was struck by a vehicle.

The incident took place at 5:40 p.m., when a patrol officer with the Abbotsford Police Department saw a man and a woman causing a disturbance in the complex of the Church’s Texas Chicken at South Fraser Way and Old Yale Road.

A press release issued Tuesday (Jan. 31) by the IIO indicates that, when the officer told the woman she was under arrest, she ran away and into traffic on Old Yale Road.

She was struck by a vehicle and was injured. The press release says the officer provided assistance until Emergency Health Services arrived and took her to hospital for treatment.

The release said the IIO’s chief civilian director reviewed the evidence – including statements from witnesses, medical information, and police records – and determined that police actions were not responsible for the woman’s decision to run away or for her injuries.

The IIO investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

