Abbotsford man charged with 2 offences in alleged ‘sextortion’ incident

Port Moody Police say there could be other potential victims

An Abbotsford man has been charged in relation to an alleged “sextortion” incident in Port Moody.

The Port Moody Police Department (PMPD) said in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 8) that they were contacted in October 2021 by a young woman who said someone had obtained her password-protected intimate images from a cloud-based platform.

The suspect threatened to distribute the images if she didn’t send additional ones, police said.

The PMPD said an “exhaustive” investigation was launched and resulted in an arrest, a search warrant and the seizure of several electronic devices.

ALSO SEE: Sextortion boom coincides with pandemic’s online shift, as experts raise alarm

Jesse James Kevin Toews, 28, has now been charged with possession of child pornography and using a computer password to commit an offence.

PMPD Const. Sam Zacharias said the “sophisticated and technical” investigation uncovered other alleged compromised data and other potential victims.

“We commend the victim for coming forward to police and reporting this incident. If you are the victim of an extortion, we recommend you call police immediately,” he said.

ALSO SEE: Man who harassed Amanda Todd may not get more jail time, says victim’s mother


