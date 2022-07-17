B.C. NDP MLA Abbotsford-Mission Pam Alexis, and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15, 2020. Patrick Penner photo.

B.C. NDP MLA Abbotsford-Mission Pam Alexis, and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15, 2020. Patrick Penner photo.

9 Mission non-profits to receive over $600,000 in provincial grants

SARA For Women Society, Mission Hospice Society, Mission Friendship Centre biggest recipients

Nine Mission non-profit organizations are to receive over $600,000 in provincial grants through the Community Gaming Grants program.

All of the organizations specialize in community health, accessibility and well-being. The largest three recipients are SARA For Women Society ($235,000), Mission Friendship Centre Society ($100,000) and Mission Hospice Society ($81,000).

“Investing in community services like SARA For Women Society in Mission is incredibly important. I’m so grateful to everyone who works and volunteers to provide these services to British Columbians,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for the Abbotsford-Mission riding.

The other recipients include: Lifetime Learning Centre Society ($72,700), Mission Community Services Society ($65,000), Mission Association for Community Living ($38,500), Soroptimist International Abbotsford Mission ($36,000), Optimist Club of Mission British Columbia ($9,000), Royal Canadian Legion Branch #57 ($8,000).

“Human and social services are more important now than ever. These organizations are vital in our communities and I’m glad to work for a government that understands the importance of funding services that people need, such as Mission Hospice Society,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for the Maple Ridge-Mission riding.

A press release from the BC NDP government says they will distribute $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations this year.

“This funding means people can continue to access services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and wellbeing,” the release said.

