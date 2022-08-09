BC Wildfire Service photo from a helicopter of the Tingle Creek wildfire.

4-hectare wildfire north of Mission suspected to be human caused

Tingle Creek wildfire rated ‘out of control,’ but in isolated area

A four-hectare wildfire at the far tip of Stave Lake north of Mission is suspected to be human caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Tingle Creek wildfire is rated “out of control” after being ignited around a week ago, and smoke will be visible over the next several days.

It’s the only wildfire currently burning directly in the Lower Mainland region.

The blaze is located in an isolated area in Clearwater Bay, and BCWS says there is no property at risk of being destroyed.

There are two areas on fire at the base of Mount Judge Howay. The upper slope fire has steep and rugged cliffs and is only accessible by helicopter, according to BCWS.

There are currently 10 firefighters battling the lower slope portion of the fire with support from one helicopter.

