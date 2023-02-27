31-year-old Chilliwack man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine

Police seized large quantities of illegal drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine during a March 30, 2022 investigation. (RCMP)

A 31-year-old Chilliwack man is charged with three counts of drug trafficking in connection with a large bust almost a year ago.

Randall Stanley Budd was arrested at a Victoria Avenue apartment on March 30, 2022 after the execution of a search warrant following a large seizure of illegal drugs.

Before Budd’s arrest, an investigation led to a different Victoria Avenue drug-trafficking operation where officers found large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine. They also seized paraphernalia consistent with the sale of illegal drugs and cash.

A 34-year-old male was also arrested and released, and as of Feb. 27, 2023 he does not face charges in connection with the bust.

“Safety of the community is always our priority,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail 11 months ago.

“Dangerous drugs destined for the streets will not reach their destination.”

Budd faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and had his first appearance in court on Feb. 17. He is next due in court March 17. He is not in custody.

Budd was recently convicted of fear of injury/damage to property, a lesser included offence to an original charge of assault causing bodily harm from Aug. 7, 2020. He was fined $500 and handed 12 months probation.

Budd does not have a lengthy criminal history, according to Court Services Online.

Chilliwack RCMP urge folks to contact police when they witness something suspicious by calling 604-792-4611, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

