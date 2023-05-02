The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Police say the fishermen failed to return to the village of Skidegate, sparking a search across the waters

RCMP say two men are dead after a boating incident on the west coast of Haida Gwaii.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says it received a request for help to search for a fishing boat that failed to return to the village of Skidegate.

It says it sent the Canadian Coast Guard to join a large community search that was already underway.

The centre says that around 1 p.m. Sunday, the bodies of the missing fishermen were found by the search team and were recovered by the coast guard.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says in an email that the BC Coroners Service has since taken over the investigation.

Skidegate Health Centre said in a Facebook post Monday that it was hosting a sacred fire on the beach to honour the men.

“We would like to reach out and express condolences to the families and community,” the health centre said in the post. “During these difficult times, we are at a loss for words and walk with heavy hearts.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack pledges to help end period poverty by stocking civic facilities
Next story
Serial arsonist who targeted B.C. restaurants sentenced to five-plus years in prison

Just Posted

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series launching April 26, 2023 that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.
VIDEO: Second in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released May 2

Mallard ducks and their new ducklings are out at Salish Park on May 2, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Duck, duck, goose signals spring at Salish Park in Chilliwack

Resident Alicia Edwards checking out the stagnant Bell Slough in a file photo after a sudden fish die-off was reported Aug. 4, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)
Draft report for Bell Slough restoration pinpoints need for better flow, water quality

At the scene of an attempted bank robbery at the downtown Chilliwack CIBC on April 27, 2023 at the moment the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team arrested 64-year-old Eric William Hansen. (Olaf Frost photo)
Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance