Start your journey to a rewarding job at a career and education expo in Chilliwack

Chilliwack’s local job market is continuing to thrive, with many successful companies and institutions looking for enthusiastic community members to join them on their journey.

If you’re ready to take the first step on your own journey to a rewarding career, or learn about educational opportunities to help get you there, you don’t want to miss the Chilliwack Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo.

The FREE Chilliwack Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo will be hosted on April 20, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sardis Secondary School in Chilliwack. The event will be hosted by Black Press Media, Western Canada’s largest media giant, investing in local communities and connecting employers with potential employees.

Why attend a Career and Post-Secondary Education event?

There will be more than 30 exhibitors at the event, with live recruiters ready to connect with potential employees and students. The Chilliwack event is one of a series of Career and Post-Secondary Education Expos Black Press Media hosts across British Columbia, where you will find a wide range of organizations such as Arrow Transportation, Abbotsford School District, City of Chilliwack, Chilliwack Society for Community Living, Community Supportive Care, BC Corrections, Phoenix Tent & Event Rentals, Fraser Valley Aboriginal Child & Family Services, Sun Life and many more!

The benefit of exploring a potential career with one of these organizations in person, with people who can answer your questions and provide the information you need to make informed decisions, is immense.

“There’s no better way to connect with such an incredible variety of businesses and educational institutions – all in one place,” says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager. “Whether you’re looking at a new career path, thinking of expanding the one you already love, or considering the education you need to get started, you’ll find the resources you need at the Chilliwack Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo!”

Jobseekers are encouraged to bring their resume, and can feel free to ask questions to employers in an open, friendly environment without the pressure of sitting in an interview.

Admission to the Chilliwack Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! The event will run from12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sardis Secondary School, 45460 Stevenson Rd. in Chilliwack B.C.

For more information, visit events.blackpress.ca/event/chilliwack-career-post-secondary-education-event, call 1-855-678-7833, or contact events@blackpress.ca.

