More than a home: Embrace the effortless lifestyle at this Chilliwack community

When you buy a home, you’re not just committing to four walls and a roof, you’re also committing to a neighbourhood. Yes, it’s important that the house has a strong foundation, quality finishes and an efficient layout, but it’s just as important that the community surrounding your house supports your lifestyle.

That’s why Westbow Construction has taken such care to make Cedarbrook Village a welcoming community, where everything you need is at your door.

“Our vision is that people in the Lower Mainland will talk about ‘going to Cedarbrook’ the way they talk about going to Abbotsford or Langley. We’ve made community services, amenities and parks a priority, because we’re building a community, not just a collection of houses,” says Jonny Rees, Marketing Coordinator for Westbow Construction.

Your home is the biggest purchase you’ll make in your life, so you should love everything about it — and everything about it should serve your needs.

3 little things to love about life at Cedarbrook

Effortless evening dog walks: After a long day at work, you shouldn’t have to get back in the car to take the dog for a walk. You shouldn’t have to decide which park you’re driving to for your trail run. Thanks to Cedarbrook’s 10 acre park and 4 kilometre trail network, evening dog walks, after school playground time and after work runs are effortless. Car-free weekends: What if everything you needed for your weekend errands was just down the street? No matter which home you choose, The Village at Cedarbrook is just a short walk from your door. Drop the kids off at their weekend dance class, then grab a latte and pick up ingredients for dinner. Breweries, restaurants, clothing boutiques: do it all without spending any money on gas. Know your neighbours: Something magical happens when a master-planned community is built with care, and there are opportunities for connection on every corner — you get to know your neighbours, and feel a sense of pride in where you live.

Over three dozen homeowners are already enjoying their completed homes at Cedarbrook, with more moving in the weeks ahead. Residents are already enjoying the trails, the park will be complete in late summer 2022, and amenities will continue to be completed in the months ahead.

Phase Two is selling now! Choose a Row Home with parking for up to four cars, or opt for a Trail Home with a spacious backyard that backs onto the trail. Trail Homes are either single family or duplex, with options for separate suites available.

