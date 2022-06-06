Langley Township selected as home of 2022 PNE Prize Home

For the first time, the PNE Prize Home will be located in Langley, the Pacific National Exhibition has announced.

“We are very excited to bring the iconic PNE Prize Home to beautiful Langley,” says PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance. “Over the course of the 88 years of the PNE Prize Home program, the Home has gone to communities throughout the province – from Vancouver and across the Lower Mainland to the Sunshine Coast and the BC Interior, but this is the first time it has been located in Langley.

“For the second year in a row the Home is prebuilt, so it will be available for tours at its Langley location starting this summer, rather than on site at the Fair,” Ballance says. “And also new this year, the Home will feature a one-bedroom, one-bath legal basement suite, which we’ve heard from Fair guests over the years is a highly desirable feature.”

2022 PNE Prize Home a Stunning Masterpiece

This year’s Grand Prize is a luxurious fully furnished Craftsman dream home with Tuscan-inspired interior accents built in Langley by Wesmont Homes.

The 2022 PNE Prize Home offers 3408 sq. ft. of lavish living space spanning three levels, including three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a media room.

Climate-friendly features include an EV charger, 12 solar panels measuring 4.08kW, triple-pane windows and an all-electric heat pump system to heat and cool the home. The total value of the PNE Grand Prize Package is $2.4 million.

The 2022 Prize Home is already constructed on its Langley property and will be available for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, from June 11 to July 24. Free tour tickets are available through TicketLeader.

“We are very happy to have been selected as the latest in a long line of esteemed PNE Prize Home builders,” says Sean Tilstra, of Wesmont Homes. “We’re a proud family-owned, Langley-based company who has always placed the highest importance on quality craftsmanship. To have been selected to build the PNE Prize Home is an honour for a multi-generational B.C. family business.”

In addition to the Grand Prize Package, ticket purchasers have the chance to win one of five vehicles from Chevrolet, $100,000 in total cash prizes, a Sport Trek Travel Trailer from Woody’s RV World, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or two Harley-Davidson electric bicycles from Trev Deeley Motorcycles, a $50,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate, and a hot tub package from Beachcomber Hot Tubs Group.

Six bonus draws will take place before throughout the summer, with ticket purchasers eligible to win additional cash prizes and a $5,000 Canadian getaway package. The online/phone ticket purchase deadline for the first early bird draw is June 6.

Tickets:

This year’s Lottery will feature three ticket options, including bundles of two tickets for $30, six tickets for $60, and 15 tickets for $125. PNE Prize Home tickets are available online at pneprizehome.ca or via phone at 604-678-4663 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663.

Follow the PNE Prize Home on Facebook and Instagram for updated photos and videos throughout the summer.

***

Founded in 1910 and owned by the City of Vancouver, the Pacific National Exhibition is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing more than 3 million visitors a year with first-class cultural, sporting and family entertainment events.