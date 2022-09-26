Fun + fabulous: Fashionista Fashion Show returns to the runway Nov. 16

Mark your calendars for fun, fashion and fundraising: The Thrifty Boutique team hosts the Fashionista Fashion Show fundraiser for Chilliwack Hospice Nov. 16. Photo by Jenna Hauck / Chilliwack Progress

One of Chilliwack’s favourite and most fashionable events returns this November – just in time for the holiday season!

Better yet, proceeds from the Fashionista Fashion Show will support the vital work of the Chilliwack Hospice Society, a local volunteer organization supporting individuals and their loved ones during the dying and grieving process.

Hosted by the Thrifty Boutique Nov. 16 at the Evergreen Hall, the fashion show will feature more than 30 volunteers, modelling stylish outfits from the boutique’s shelves.

Like what you see? The outfits will all be available to purchase after the show, along with a number of other fabulous fashions at a pop-up market.

While the annual fashion show was sidelined for two years by the pandemic, Thrifty Boutique manager Sandy Parker is thrilled to have models back on the runway.

Over the years, models have ranged from two-years-old to 80, reflecting the breadth of the items on offer at the boutique – everything from stylish fashions for the whole family, many items brand new with the tags still on, along with shoes, jewellery and accessories, she says.

In addition to the models, the event is possible thanks to “the huge group of volunteers at work behind the scenes,” she notes.

Discover fabulous fashions and accessories at the Thrifty Boutique, a key fundraiser for the Chilliwack Hospice Society. Photo by Jenna Hauck / Chilliwack Progress

Beyond sharing quality fashions and home accessories with appreciative shoppers, the Thrifty Boutique is the largest fundraiser for the Chilliwack Hospice, Parker says, sharing a few “fun facts” for the community. In 2021:

The boutique sold 550,167 individual items

9,167 individuals were donated to the boutique

49,293 pounds of textiles were recycled

Beyond those statistics is the vital work they support – an array of programs to help those approaching end of life and their families.

In addition to palliative support services, the Chilliwack Hospice Society provides a variety of bereavement services, including visitation, one-on-one support and groups with specialized areas of focus, including those for children, in-school programs, those who’ve lost a pregnancy or infant, and those who’ve suffered a traumatic loss. Also new is a group for those grieving the loss of a pet.

Tickets to the Fashionista Fashion Show – 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Evergreen Hall – are $25, including a glass of champagne and appetizers, and are available at the Thrifty Boutique, #101-7955 Evans Rd. The boutique is open daily, with extended shopping until 7 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

More volunteers are always welcome at the thrift shop – learn more at thriftyboutique.ca/volunteer-opportunities. “We have the best volunteers,” Parker says. “I’ve been here for nine years and I love coming to work every single day!”