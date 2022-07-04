Fueling young entrepreneurs’ dreams

Futurpreneur is the only national, non-proﬁt organization that provides ﬁnancing, mentoring and support tools to aspiring business owners aged 18-39. Their internationally recognized mentoring program hand matches young entrepreneurs with a business expert from a network of more than 2,400 volunteer mentors.

An example of this success can be found right here in Chilliwack, with Kimberly Frayle and Sara Rahn who used the Futurpreneur tools and funding to open Fraser & Co. Modern Vintage located at 9345 Mill St.

“We opened our store in August 2021 – for the previous year and a half our business had consisted of pop-up stores and online sales,” says Frayle. “We thought it would be so cool to own a storefront, but we had no idea how to secure funding. Then we found the Futurpreneur website and started off by using their free Business Plan Writer and Cash Flow Template.”

The Futurpreneur interactive Business Plan Writer is designed to simplify the business planning process by offering tips and tricks to help you create a plan that is well structured to aid you in securing the financing you need to get your business off the ground.

“We thought it would take five years to make it happen, and we were a little scared, but their funding and support allowed us to take that leap much sooner,” says Frayle. “We worked with an amazing mentor who has a very calm presence. He gave us a lot of great advice on financial guidance, and how to focus on our strengths. We still meet with him once a month – he’s very encouraging!”

For 25 years Futurpreneur has been helping aspiring young entrepreneurs launch successful businesses that contribute to sustainable economic development in their communities and for Canada.

“Young entrepreneurs don’t often have a lot of access to capital or business experience, and that’s where we come in,” says Futurpreneur Senior Businesss Development Manager Nicola Jones-Crossley. “We provide them with the tools they need to succeed.”

Their purpose is to drive inclusive Canadian prosperity by fueling the success of young entrepreneurs by providing access to startup capital that young entrepreneurs often lack, combined with the guidance and advice of experienced mentors to help their business grow and thrive.

“We’re very grateful to Futurpreneur for all of their assistance. It was a scary move, but they helped make all it possible. We’re so happy to actually have our store right here in Chilliwack!” Frayle says.

Listen to Futurpreneur’s podcast Startup & Prosper to hear more stories of young entrepreneurs who have started their business with Futurpreneur’s help.

Are you a young entrepreneur looking to start your own business, or know someone who is?

Find out more about Futurpreneur’s programs on Facebook and Instagram, or call (604)598-2923 for their BC office located at 2015 Main St., Vancouver.