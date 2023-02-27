From ‘The Cell Phone Guy’ to ‘The Truck Guy,’ Chilliwack vehicle salesman commits to new role

Shawn Baginski wants to become known as the ‘Truck Guy,’ for the commitment to the people he serves as a Senior Sales Associate at Chilliwack Ford.

For 18 years, Shawn Baginski sold cell phones in Chilliwack’s Cottonwood Mall, with a commitment to serving his customers that eventually gained him the moniker, the ‘Cell Phone Guy.’

“Over the years I became well-known enough that people would say ‘You need a cell phone? Go see the Cell Phone Guy!’”

Today – and for the last three years – Baginski has continued that commitment to the people he serves as a Senior Sales Associate at Chilliwack Ford.

“The customer relationship skills I gained from my time selling phones translated well into vehicle sales,” Baginski says. “I try to bring that same level of customer service, care and attention to my new role as the ‘Truck Guy!’”

A long-time Chilliwack resident, when Baginski’s not selling vehicles, he runs a not-for-profit T-shirt business supporting Indigenous programs, sells a line of hot sauces, and enjoys spending leisure time with his wife and two grown children, or swinging a golf club.

“Because of my work as the ‘Cell Phone Guy,’ I had several vehicle dealerships try to recruit me to their sales teams,” Baginski says. “I resisted for the longest time because of the perception I had of high-pressure used-car salesmen.”

However, after seeing the fun, relaxing and easygoing car- or truck-buying experience offered at Chilliwack Ford, he soon changed his mind.

“You can definitely expect a no-pressure sales atmosphere,” Baginski says. “We give you all the time and information you need to make the right decision.

“I also like that it’s family owned, with good leadership from the top down. Now that’s something you want to hang your hat on!”

Baginski also points out the outstanding after-sales care the friendly sales and service staff provide their customers.

“The sale doesn’t stop when you drive off the lot with your vehicle,” Baginski says. “I often pop down to our service centre to chat with customers when they come in with their vehicles, just to see how things are going. It’s about building long-term relationships – we’re not only here to make a sale, we’re also here to make a friend.”

Baginski says he’s so committed to his new role as ‘Truck Guy’ that he’s not only made it his social media handle, he also has plans for logos with the name on his truck.

“I want people to start saying ‘You need a new truck? Go see the Truck Guy at Chilliwack Ford!’”

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or call 604-792-1361 before heading to 45681 Yale Rd to meet Shawn and the team.

chilliwackNew VehiclesUsed VehiclesVehicles