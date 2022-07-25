Mountain Institution in Agassiz locked down for extensive search

Mountain Institution in Agassiz is under lockdown as of press time. The CSC cites the need for an extensive search as the reason. (File Photo)

Visits to Mountain Institution are currently suspended as the medium-security federal institution has been placed on lockdown.

Correctional Service of Canada stated the lockdown began on July 22 to enable officers to conduct an “exceptional search,” citing safety and security concerns for the institution, the staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as CSC deems it safe to do so.

Private family visits have not been affected by this lockdown.

RELATED:Thousands of dollars of nicotine patches seized at Mountain Institution

RELATED: 112 infected, no deaths as Mountain Institution COVID-19 outbreak grows

“The Correctional Service of Canada is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions,” the CSC stated. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz