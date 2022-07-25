Mountain Institution in Agassiz locked down for extensive search

Visits to Mountain Institution are currently suspended as the medium-security federal institution has been placed on lockdown.
Correctional Service of Canada stated the lockdown began on July 22 to enable officers to conduct an “exceptional search,” citing safety and security concerns for the institution, the staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as CSC deems it safe to do so.
Private family visits have not been affected by this lockdown.
“The Correctional Service of Canada is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions,” the CSC stated. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”
