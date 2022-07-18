Cupcake, pictured here snoozing at Marine Mammal Rescue, passed away after 22 days in care. He was rescued from Harrison Lake in mid-June. (Photo/Marine Mammal Rescue)

Cupcake, pictured here snoozing at Marine Mammal Rescue, passed away after 22 days in care. He was rescued from Harrison Lake in mid-June. (Photo/Marine Mammal Rescue)

Cupcake, harbour seal pup rescued in Harrison Lake, has died

Cupcake was in the care of Marine Mammal Rescue for 22 days before passing away

An orphaned harbour seal pup rescued last month in Harrison Lake has passed away.

In early June, a group of concerned residents and volunteers from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue (MMR) worked together to move the stranded and emaciated pup from a log it clung to as it drifted along Harrison Lake.

Cupcake was alert and responsive but exhausted when rescuers whisked him away to Vancouver. He weighed 8.1 kilograms (about 17.8 pounds) when he was admitted. He was fed five times a day and received fluids as caretakers looked after him. After 22 days, though, the pup tragically died on July 3.

RELATED: VIDEO: Harrison residents band together to save ‘Cupcake,’ an orphaned baby seal

Though Cupcake is no longer with us, two other harbour seal pups are in the care of the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre from the Agassiz-Harrison Area.

Coconut Bun, a male rescued in Harrison on Canada Day, is even smaller than Cupcake was on admission, weighing in at a tiny 6.6 kilograms (roughly 14.5 pounds). Coconut Bun has been in care for 17 days and is currently in quarantine, as is standard procedure. Sundae, a female rescued in Harrison Miles on July 6, has been in care for 12 days and weighs in at 6.8 kilograms (just under 15 pounds). Coconut Bun, Sundae and Cupcake, like most other seals rescued this year, were admitted because they were separated from their mothers.

RELATED: Promising outlook for orphaned seal pup rescued in Harrison Lake

To stay updated on Coconut Bun, Sundae and all other patience in MMR care, visit mmrpatients.org.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Harrison Hot SpringsHarrison LakeWildlife

Previous story
Chilliwack’s Ruth and Naomi’s Mission hires new executive director
Next story
VIDEO: Ramped-up strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine cause ‘absolute terror,’ says Chad Martz of Chilliwack

Just Posted

Chad Martz of Chilliwack grim-faced in front of a bombed-out apartment building in eastern Ukraine. (Hungry for Life International)
VIDEO: Ramped-up strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine cause ‘absolute terror,’ says Chad Martz of Chilliwack

Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen, of Abbotsford, is on trial in Vancouver for one count of sexual assault. (File photo)
Woman testifies she felt ‘very violated’ after alleged sex assault by former Canuck Jake Virtanen

The latest overpass to be broadsided by a vehicle in Langley is the rail overpass between Glover Road and 232nd Street, eastbound on Highway One. The overpass was hit at around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

Two lovebirds were rescued separately in Hope over the weekend, and are likely a bonded pair. The two rescuers are each hoping to hear from the rightful owners of the birds.
UPDATE: Pair of lovebirds, lost and separated in Hope, both safe after two rescues