Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl encouraging employers to apply for CSJ funding

Strahl wants to see more youth hired for the summer

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl is encouraging employers to apply for funding through the 2023 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program in order to hire young Canadians this summer. (Mark Strahl/Facebook)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl is encouraging employers to apply for funding through the 2023 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program in order to hire young Canadians this summer.

CSJ is a program that creates summer job opportunities for youth between the ages of 15 to 30. These jobs help them gain the skills and experience needed to successfully join the workforce — which is something Strahl encourages.

“I encourage not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses in our community to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program,” stated Strahl in a press release. “Both local employers and local students have benefited from this program in the past and there are more applications to participate in it every year.”

Any not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers, and private-sector employers — with 50 or fewer full-time employees — from Chilliwack to Hope can apply for CSJ funding until Jan. 12.

For more information, and how to apply, visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs.

