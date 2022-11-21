The two wildfires in the area are indicated by yellow circles. both fires are listed as “being held,” which means they are no longer out of control. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Agassiz area wildfires are ‘being held’

No change in size for either of 2 wildfires in the area

B.C. Wildfire Service indicates the two late-season wildfires that started in Agassiz-Harrison are being held and no longer out of control.

Both fires are deemed human-caused and have been burning for five days. The Limbert Mountain fire east of Harrison Mills started first with the Agassiz Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service battling the blaze since about 4 a.m. Sprinklers and structural protection measures were deployed as firefighters took a defensive stance due to potential safety issues involving terrain and unstable trees.

The residents along Limbert Road and the surrounding area were issued an evacuation alert, which means they must be prepared to leave their homes in the event an order is issued. There are three pieces of heavy equipment, one helicopter and ground crews fighting the fire.

Multiple firefighting agencies are involved in keeping the blazes at bay.

The Popkum and Harrison Hot Springs fire departments are assisting with fighting the Limbert Mountain fire and handling any additional emergency calls in the area while Agassiz firefighters are occupied with the wildfire.

The Bear Mountain fire started later Thursday morning near the Seabird Island community. the Seabird Island Fire Department assisted in fighting the Bear Mountain fire, which, being in a B.C. Hydro right-of-way, is mostly being fought by B.C. Hydro at this point.

Residents are advised to stay away from the Limbert Road and Cameron Road areas near Agassiz while firefighters and first responders are working.

As of Monday morning, 43 wildfires remained active throughout the province with three igniting over the weekend.

